ANALYSIS | Kingmakers and crucial cogs: coalitions beckon for most SA metros
Early vote-counting shows that outright winners are unlikely in as many as six of SA’s eight metropolitan municipalities
02 November 2021 - 20:40
Coalitions, coalitions everywhere.
This is the situation emerging in SA’s metropolitan municipalities, particularly in Gauteng, where it is increasingly likely that residents will be governed by parties that have, leading up to Monday’s election and beyond, been at each other’s throats...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.