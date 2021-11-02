ANALYSIS | Kingmakers and crucial cogs: coalitions beckon for most SA metros

Early vote-counting shows that outright winners are unlikely in as many as six of SA’s eight metropolitan municipalities

Coalitions, coalitions everywhere.



This is the situation emerging in SA’s metropolitan municipalities, particularly in Gauteng, where it is increasingly likely that residents will be governed by parties that have, leading up to Monday’s election and beyond, been at each other’s throats...