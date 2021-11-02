Politics

POLL | Are you surprised by the voter turnout at this year’s elections?

02 November 2021 - 15:56
Less than half of registered voters turned up at the polls.
Less than half of registered voters turned up at the polls.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

As election results continue to trickle in, early indicators suggest this year’s local government elections might have seen a record low voter turnout.

On Monday, millions of South Africans went to the polls to cast their votes. However, the number of those who turned up was a fraction of  those who had registered to vote.

According to a Bloomberg report, less than half of the 26.2-million registered voters showed up at the polls this year.

In the 2016 local government elections, the voter turnout nationally was 58%.

With 37% of the votes counted at the time of publishing this article, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research  predicted the ANC will achieve 46.6% of the vote, down from the 54.5% it achieved in the 2016 municipal elections.

This is could be ANC’s lowest support ever, compared to 62.9% in 2011 and 55.7% in 2019. 

The DA is projected to secure 24.8% from 27% five years ago, while the EFF is projected to win 8.2%. 

ActionSA is projected to get 1% and Freedom Front Plus could secure 3.5% of votes. 

UPDATE | Elections 2021: Hung councils (almost) everywhere as SA’s metros begin taking shape

The final picture of the big winners and losers will be known only down the line, but more clear results are starting to come in.
Politics
7 hours ago

Joburg mayor promises to resolve Soweto electricity problems amid protests on voting day

Sowetans took to the streets on voting day to show their dissatisfaction at the lack of services and the rolling blackouts which have left many in ...
Politics
1 day ago

'We've messed up,' says former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has called on those elected in the upcoming local government elections to lead with humility.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. John Steenhuisen shrugs off post-election leadership challenge Politics
  3. Poll-axed: South Africans cast their vote on politics by staying at home Politics
  4. 'They are very angry': Electricity supply a key issue as election day edges ... Politics
  5. Smiles and apologies — that’s how Ramaphosa charmed voters Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021