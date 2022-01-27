A month on, engineers still haven’t been appointed to assess parly blaze damage

It’s almost a month since an inferno gutted parliament and the public works department is yet to appoint engineers to assess the damage and probe how the national legislature burnt down.

Acting public works and infrastructure director-general Imtiaz Fazel said on Wednesday that the process to appoint them was being concluded.

“Commencement of work is pending the appointment. We cannot provide any timelines at this stage,” he said.

On January 7 public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said her department had put in place steps for the procurement of an independent specialist engineering team to conduct further detailed assessments of the damage to the affected buildings and testing of material strength.

She said National Treasury had agreed to expedite the process.

De Lille said in consultation with the Hawks an internal public works professional team of highly skilled structural, civil, electrical and mechanical engineers had conducted and concluded a high-level preliminary visual assessment of the damage, including safety of the site. The team arrived in Cape Town on January 3, the day after the blaze started.

While parliament and the police provided the engineers access to the old and new assembly buildings, the high temperatures and flare-up on the side of the national assembly later that day prevented their inspection until late the next day, she said.