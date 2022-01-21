Parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe's bail hearing postponed after he contracts Covid-19

The man accused of torching parliament on January 2 will have to wait another week for his much-anticipated bail hearing.

Zandile Mafe, 49, was due to appear in the Cape Town high court on Saturday. However, he is isolating after being diagnosed with Covid-19 during his mental evaluation at Valkenberg Hospital last week.



Acting regional court president Michelle Adams postponed the matter.

“The court was informed that due to the accused contracting the Covid-19 virus, he is in isolation and will not be able to attend proceedings tomorrow.

“The court was requested to postpone the matter to January 29, which was acceded to,” said Adams in an e-mail to journalists.