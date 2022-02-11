Dreams of bullet trains derail as Cyril goes back to basics for Sona 2022

Proposition to industrialise hemp and cannabis, potentially creating more than 130,000 new jobs was warmly received

From promising bullet trains in June 2019, to pledging to fix vandalised railways in February 2022, a toned-down president Cyril Ramaphosa went back to basics on Thursday night.



During his state of the nation address, he focused on the reconstruction of the SA economy and promised new jobs, to build literal and sometimes figurative bridges, to industrialise cannabis and end the state of disaster. Ramaphosa also alluded to the need for fundamental reforms to revive economic growth...