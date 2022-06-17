Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for government officials — here’s what they earn now

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted recommendations to increase the salaries of politicians and other government officials by 3%.

The recommendations were made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.

In a gazette published this week, Ramaphosa announced the salary increases will be backdated to April last year and will apply to all categories of public office-bearers, including ministers and their deputies, premiers, MECs, MPs, MPLs, traditional leaders and judges.

Those employed by independent constitutional institutions such as the offices of the public protector, auditor-general and Electoral Commission will also receive a 3% pay increase.

How much will officials earn?

Ramaphosa’s annual salary and benefits increased from R2,989,845 to R3,079,540.

The salary for deputy president David Mabuza is R2,910,234, up from 2,825,470.

Ministers will earn R2,473,682 annually, while deputy ministers’ salaries will be R2,037,129.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, as the leader of the official opposition, will receive an increase to R1,648,481 from R1,600,467.

EFF leader Julius Malema and other leaders of minority parties will receive an increase to R1,386,619 from R1,346,232.

MPs and other senior legislative figures also received increases, with the speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula earning R2,910,234.