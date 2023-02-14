South Africa

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | #StopTeenSuicide — Tips to reduce mental health challenges

14 February 2023 - 16:23
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
Teen Suicide Prevention Week from February 12 to 19 is an important time to promote awareness and proactive behaviour. File photo.
Teen Suicide Prevention Week from February 12 to 19 is an important time to promote awareness and proactive behaviour. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Eusebius McKaiser was joined on his TimesLIVE podcast by Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, projects co-ordinator at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

Listen to the conversation:

Sadag is running Teen Suicide Prevention Week, which includes the online campaigns #CheckInWithSADAG and #StopTeenSuicide.

Parbhoo-Seetha explained the dangers of adults thinking of teenagers as infants and not paying attention to the complex and unique modern challenges they face. These are exacerbated by new media, smart devices and online platforms that allow for new forms of exclusion and bullying.

A catastrophic event like the Covid-19 pandemic, said Parbhoo-Seetha, made today's teenagers more aware of existential threats to their lives and more aware of their own mortality than teenagers from previous generations.

This is the context within which Teen Suicide Prevention Week is held this year.

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Save teenagers who are quietly battling with thoughts of suicide

Mental health, like food in one’s tummy, is a precondition for our children to develop into well-adjusted, productive, adults and active citizens.
Ideas
1 day ago

Parbhoo-Seetha shared with McKaiser many signs adults can watch for to be aware, within good time, of a teenager at risk of harming themselves.

The rest of the conversation between the podcast host and his guest was devoted to practical ways to reduce the chances of a teenager thinking about or attempting suicide. These interventions ranged from engendering a family norm of speaking openly about one’s feelings to role-modelling  in your leadership of an institution, like a school, and teaching it is permissible to seek help when not feeling mentally well.

McKaiser and Parbhoo-Seetha also challenged and deconstructed unhealthy cultural norms and stereotypes that make it hard for teens and adults to develop health/help-seeking behaviours.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Trust deficit makes it hard to be excited about new Sona promises

TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser explains why President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2023 Sona speech falls short of its political intentions
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

PODCAST | #QueerSONA — Queer community demands Ramaphosa’s ear

Nolwazi Tusini from Iranti — a media advocacy organisation defending the rights of lesbian, intersex and transgender people in Africa — joined ...
Politics
5 days ago

PODCAST | What does it all mean? Examining the biggest political stories of the week

Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee and Sowetan political editor Fikile Ntsikelelo Moya joined Eusebius McKaiser on his TimesLIVE podcast to ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | EXPLAINED: DA’s legal victory to access ANC’s cadre deployment records

The court has ordered the ruling party to hand over, within five court days, the records of the national cadre deployment committee
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  3. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  4. AKA's family identify his body at morgue and visit scene of shooting South Africa
  5. AKA's death — here are the facts so far South Africa

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path