Victory for Ramaphosa in latest round of Phala Phala battle
Acting public protector’s report on the saga clears president of wrongdoing
12 March 2023 - 00:05 By THANDUXOLO JIKA and AMANDA KHOZA
The long-awaited public protector’s report on Phala Phala has largely cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa while heaping most of the blame for the debacle on his head of protection services, Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode...
