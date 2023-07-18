Politics

Arresting Putin would be declaration of war with Russia: Cyril Ramaphosa

In his answering affidavit to a DA application, the president says 'going to war with Russia' would betray his constitutional duty

18 July 2023 - 14:38
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa says arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a declaration of war with Russia and that South Africa does not have the capacity nor appetite to wage war with Russia. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mashatile slams Russia-Ukraine African peace initiative 'doomsayers' Politics
  2. Putin, Ramaphosa discuss grain deal and Brics summit in telephone call South Africa
  3. Maimane’s party wants Ramaphosa affidavit on Putin made public Politics
  4. OLEKSANDRA MATVIICHUK | Take a stand against Putin, Mr President Opinion
  5. Ramaphosa files confidential affidavit in court case about Putin attending ... Politics

Latest

  1. Arresting Putin would be declaration of war with Russia: Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  2. ANC will not enter into coalition talks with other parties, says Fikile Mbalula Politics
  3. Ireland to nudge SA to use its influence to end the war in Ukraine Politics
  4. Lady R investigation expected to be finished next week, says Presidency Politics
  5. ‘I’m the only one who could remove him’: Ramaphosa says Mashatile is not on his ... Politics

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding