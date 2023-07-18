Arresting Putin would be declaration of war with Russia: Cyril Ramaphosa
In his answering affidavit to a DA application, the president says 'going to war with Russia' would betray his constitutional duty
18 July 2023 - 14:38
President Cyril Ramaphosa says arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a declaration of war with Russia and that South Africa does not have the capacity nor appetite to wage war with Russia. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.