Maimane’s party wants Ramaphosa affidavit on Putin made public
The president’s affidavit was in response to a DA high court application to compel the government to arrest the Russian leader if he visits South Africa
09 July 2023 - 00:00
Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (Bosa) wants to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to make public a confidential affidavit on whether the government will arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he enters South Africa...
