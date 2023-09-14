Politics

Given the chance, how ActionSA plans to run government

The party would increase financial incentives to the private sector and households to reduce their reliance on the Eskom grid

14 September 2023 - 21:09
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

After three days of deliberations this week, and months of preparatory discussions, ActionSA has now finalised its policy offerings to the voter...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | ActionSA policy conference Politics
  2. RECORDED | ActionSA policy conference — Day 2 Politics
  3. MICHAEL BEAUMONT | Herman Mashaba has achieved the near impossible: to build an ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. ActionSA plans to ditch BEE Politics

Latest

  1. Given the chance, how ActionSA plans to run government Politics
  2. Cash-strapped state sets aside R25bn to raise public sector salaries News
  3. ANC slams DA-led Tshwane over R215m irregular expenditure in Q4 Politics
  4. ‘You are not listening!’ Mashatile tells MPs as they grill him on VIP motorcade ... Politics
  5. Why Ramaphosa is under fire for attending Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration Politics

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case