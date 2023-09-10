ActionSA plans to ditch BEE
Party's draft policy plan includes national service for young people and hard labour for prisoners
10 September 2023 - 00:00
Scrapping BEE laws, declaring war on crime and ushering young people into a year of national service: this is how ActionSA plans to govern if it wins the 2024 elections. ..
