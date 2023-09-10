Politics

ActionSA plans to ditch BEE

Party's draft policy plan includes national service for young people and hard labour for prisoners

10 September 2023 - 00:00
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Scrapping BEE laws, declaring war on crime and ushering young people into a year of national service: this is how ActionSA plans to govern if it wins the 2024 elections. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi — the politician who has seen it all News
  2. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  3. Mangosuthu Buthelezi 'quietly and painlessly' stepped into eternity Politics
  4. Major sacrifices ahead to keep R350 grant Politics
  5. Shots fired in battle to evict Durban man living rent-free in R12m penthouse News

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg