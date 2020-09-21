Blast from the past: Boks outwit Welwitschias 87-0
Today in SA sports history: September 22
21 September 2020 - 21:34
Today in SA sports history: September 22
1990 — Dingaan Thobela wins the first of his three world titles when he scores a split decision victory over Mexico’s Mauricio Aceves to lift the WBO lightweight crown in Brownsville, Texas...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.