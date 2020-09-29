Sport

Blast from the past: Hestrie’s best not enough for gold

David Isaacson Sports reporter
29 September 2020 - 20:03

1999 — The Proteas beat Kenya by 24 runs in a four-nations ODI tournament in Nairobi. SA scored 220/7, aided by Jonty Rhodes’s 45 and Jacques Kallis’s 39. Steve Tikolo (67) and Thomas Odoyo (41) kept the hosts in the match until the latter stages of their innings.

2000 — Hestrie Cloete takes the high-jump silver at the Sydney Games, losing out on the gold on count-back. Both she and Russian winner Yelena Yelesina achieved season’s bests, clearing 2.01m, but the South African’s only failure, at 1.96, cost her. Both of them needed two shots at 2.01, and neither could clear 2.03...

