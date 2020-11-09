Why Motsepe may have to step down as Sundowns boss

Caf wouldn't have a problem with it, but Safa's conflict-of-interest rule may scupper his confederation presidency ambitions

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe may have to step down from his club ownership position should he be elected as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) president in 2021’s election.



Jordaan said Caf’s constitution doesn’t have provision for a club owner to be conflicted as president of the organisation‚ but Safa is clear with regards to the conflict of interest that arises when a club owner is also an association president...