Sport

Why Motsepe may have to step down as Sundowns boss

Caf wouldn't have a problem with it, but Safa's conflict-of-interest rule may scupper his confederation presidency ambitions

09 November 2020 - 19:54 By Khanyiso Tshwaku

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe may have to step down from his club ownership position should he be elected as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) president in 2021’s election.

Jordaan said Caf’s constitution doesn’t have provision for a club owner to be conflicted as president of the organisation‚ but Safa is clear with regards to the conflict of interest that arises when a club owner is also an association president...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | It was a Knight to remember - but cricket-hungry SA missed it Sport
  2. Why Motsepe may have to step down as Sundowns boss Sport
  3. Blast from the past: SA brought back to reality at Eden Gardens despite Donald ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Michael moors Frans, while Evander ties up Mike Sport
  5. All Blacks see red after ‘falling for Wallabies’ niggly tactics’ Sport

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Related articles

  1. Safa president Danny Jordaan backs Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe's bid for Caf ... Soccer
  2. Patrice Motsepe donates R8m to Soweto schools, goes into self-isolation News
  3. Caf president Ahmad tests positive for Covid-19 Soccer
X