Why Motsepe may have to step down as Sundowns boss
Caf wouldn't have a problem with it, but Safa's conflict-of-interest rule may scupper his confederation presidency ambitions
09 November 2020 - 19:54
South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe may have to step down from his club ownership position should he be elected as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) president in 2021’s election.
Jordaan said Caf’s constitution doesn’t have provision for a club owner to be conflicted as president of the organisation‚ but Safa is clear with regards to the conflict of interest that arises when a club owner is also an association president...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.