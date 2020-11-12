Blast from the past: Binder blitzes opposition in Valencia to dominate Moto3
Today in SA sports history: November 13
12 November 2020 - 19:34
Today in SA sports history: November 13
1993 — Wing James Small and No 8 Tiaan Strauss score two tries each as the Springboks run riot against Argentina in the second Test in Buenos Aires. SA dotted down seven times for a 52-23 victory that gave them a 2-0 series win...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.