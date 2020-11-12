Blast from the past: Binder blitzes opposition in Valencia to dominate Moto3

Today in SA sports history: November 13

1993 — Wing James Small and No 8 Tiaan Strauss score two tries each as the Springboks run riot against Argentina in the second Test in Buenos Aires. SA dotted down seven times for a 52-23 victory that gave them a 2-0 series win...