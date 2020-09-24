Blast from the past: Third time lucky for Kruger, while Binder makes it three

Today in SA sports history: September 25

1937 — Centre Louis Brabow scores two tries as the Springboks rip through the Kiwis 17-6 to win the deciding third Test at Eden Park in Auckland to achieve their only series victory in New Zealand. SA scored five tries, with wingers Freddy Turner and DO Williams, and eighthman Ferdie Bergh, also dotting down. Fullback Gerry Brand managed one conversion. New Zealand replied with two penalties by flyhalf David Trevathan. The hosts won the first Test, with the visitors taking the second. SA has lost all four subsequent tours to New Zealand. Back then, that was the third series between these two teams. The previous two — in New Zealand in 1921 and in SA in 1928 — had ended drawn.

1981 — Just 30 spectators watch the Springboks thump the US 38-7 at the Owl Creek Polo field in Glenville. The visitors scored eight tries, with right winger Ray Mordt bagging a hat-trick and Gerrie Germishuys on the left dotting down twice. That was the last time the Boks played a match outside SA for 11 years.

1999 — Lehlohonolo Ledwaba stops Colombian Edison Diaz in the fifth round in Temecula, California, as he defends his IBF junior-featherweight title for the first time.