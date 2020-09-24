Blast from the past: Third time lucky for Kruger, while Binder makes it three
Today in SA sports history: September 25
1937 — Centre Louis Brabow scores two tries as the Springboks rip through the Kiwis 17-6 to win the deciding third Test at Eden Park in Auckland to achieve their only series victory in New Zealand. SA scored five tries, with wingers Freddy Turner and DO Williams, and eighthman Ferdie Bergh, also dotting down. Fullback Gerry Brand managed one conversion. New Zealand replied with two penalties by flyhalf David Trevathan. The hosts won the first Test, with the visitors taking the second. SA has lost all four subsequent tours to New Zealand. Back then, that was the third series between these two teams. The previous two — in New Zealand in 1921 and in SA in 1928 — had ended drawn.
1981 — Just 30 spectators watch the Springboks thump the US 38-7 at the Owl Creek Polo field in Glenville. The visitors scored eight tries, with right winger Ray Mordt bagging a hat-trick and Gerrie Germishuys on the left dotting down twice. That was the last time the Boks played a match outside SA for 11 years.
1999 — Lehlohonolo Ledwaba stops Colombian Edison Diaz in the fifth round in Temecula, California, as he defends his IBF junior-featherweight title for the first time.
2000 — Frantz Kruger wins Olympic bronze in the men’s discus as he throws a 68.19m SA record at the Sydney Games. He threw the distance on his third attempt, but even the 68.06 he managed on his fourth go would have got him to the podium. Virgilijus Alekna of Lithuania won with 69.30, ahead of German Lars Riedel (68.50).
2002 — Herschelle Gibbs scores 116 and Jacques Kallis 97, but it’s not enough as the Proteas fall short by 10 runs against India in their ICC Champions Trophy semifinal in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Chasing 262 to win, Gibbs and Kallis put on 178 for the second wicket, before Gibbs retired hurt. The rest of SA’s line-up failed, with only Lance Klusener (14) and Mark Boucher (10) reaching double figures as they ended on 251/6.
2010 — Leonard Jenkins takes bronze in the K1 marathon at the ICF Canoe world championships in Banyoles, Spain.
2016 — Temba Bavuma scores 113 to help engineer SA’s 206-run win over Ireland in a one-off ODI in Benoni. The Proteas posted 354/5, then bowled out the visitors for 148, JP Duminy taking 4/16.
2016 — Brad Binder finishes second at the Aragon motorcycle grand prix to win the 250cc Moto3 crown with four rounds of the season to go. The win made him SA’s third motorcycling world champion after Kork Ballington (250cc and 350cc) in 1978 and 1979, and Jon Ekerold (350cc) in 1980.