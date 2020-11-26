Sport

Blast from the past: Banyana break new World Cup ground

Today in SA sports history: November 27

David Isaacson Sports reporter
26 November 2020 - 19:34

Today in SA sports history: November 27

1931 — SA’s cricketers get their first taste of Australian batting star Don Bradman, who scores 200 on the opening day of the first Test in Brisbane. Bradman went on to make 226 to help the hosts to victory by an innings...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Banyana break new World Cup ground Sport
  2. All Blacks in crisis, while passionate Pumas are purring Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Dormant Boks on top and staying put thanks to quirky ranking ... Sport
  4. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | A case of contrasting captains as SA and England prepare to ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bartlett chips in with a brace to down Zimbabwe Sport

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Bartlett chips in with a brace to down Zimbabwe Sport
  2. Blast from the past: It’s hundreds for Du Preez abroad, not so much for SA Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana roar against Indomitable Lions, swoop to draw with ... Sport
X