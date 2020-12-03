KHANYISO TSHWAKU | Let’s be clear, SA could learn from England

The English have used their 50-over side as a developmental base for the T20 series, giving them a fresh start

England have their eye firmly on defending their hard-earned 2019 world title. If it means dismantling something that’s working to put it back together for an inch-perfect defence, that’s the direction they’ll take.



It’s not going to be an easy task, considering every World Cup since 2011 has been won by the host team. Unlike India and Australia in the lead-up to their successes, England were the best team on view and, despite minor hiccups, proved their credentials...