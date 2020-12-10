Worst of Times

LIAM DEL CARME | ‘I was there, but I can’t remember it at all’

Rugby players could be compensated if they can show concussion was ignored, but some just want their lives back

News in England this week emerged of potential class action against rugby authorities for their failure to adequately protect players from concussion-related illnesses.



A group of players, led by Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2003 winner Steve Thompson, is seeking recourse for medical conditions its members say they developed, but were never warned about, while they were playing the game...