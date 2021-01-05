Blast from the past: De Villiers, Donald scythe through Aussie batsmen in Sydney

Today in SA sports history: January 6

1994 — SA bowlers Fanie de Villiers and Allan Donald destroy Australia’s batting line-up as the Proteas pull off a nail-biting five-run victory in the second Test in Sydney. The home side, needing 117 for victory, resumed the final fifth day on 63/4 and Donald struck in the opening over as he bowled skipper Allan Border. Australia were struggling at 75/8, but Damien Martyn (6) and Craig McDermott (29 not out) gave them hope as they took their team to 110/8. But Donald and De Villiers had the final say, taking the last two scalps at the cost of just one run. De Villiers ended with figures of 6/43 and Donald 3/34. De Villiers, who took four wickets in the first innings, was man of the match. The victory gave SA a 1-0 lead in the series...