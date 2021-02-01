More Salah please: Klopp hails Egyptian’s insatiable appetite for goals
Mo Salah became the first Liverpool player since the 1980s to score at least 20 goals in four consecutive seasons
01 February 2021 - 21:17
Juergen Klopp said he was not surprised to see Mohamed Salah become the first Liverpool player to score at least 20 goals in four straight seasons since club great Ian Rush, after the Egyptian netted twice in Sunday's 3-1 win over West Ham United.
Salah’s double took his tally for the season to 21 in all competitions and manager Klopp said the forward had an incredible appetite for goals...
