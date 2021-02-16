Lions, Springbok series must happen, says Guscott, regardless of where
According to Lions’ chair Jason Leonard, a final call on the tour could be made in April
16 February 2021 - 19:38
There is no harm in breaking with tradition so that the British and Irish Lions series can proceed as planned in July, former Lions star Jeremy Guscott says.
With the tour kickoff getting closer, there are serious doubts as to whether the Lions will be able to visit SA because of Covid-19-related issues. The Lions board are considering playing the series in SA without fans, moving the event to Australia with a limited capacity or having the series in Britain and Ireland...
