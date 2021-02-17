CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Will it be north vs south again as Caf heads for elections?

It’s time the own-goal-scoring body hired administrators who are in it for the game, not themselves

The more things change, the more they stay the same in the Confederation of African Football (Caf).



Even the coming presidential elections on March 12, for me at least, don’t inspire much confidence that they’ll bring change to the way this organisation operates and handles African football affairs...