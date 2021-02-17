News

‘Motshekga must honestly shut up!’ Minister’s rape gaffe enrages NGOs

Her latest case of foot in mouth disease draws stinging critiques, even if she says she was taken out of context

Prega Govender Journalist
17 February 2021 - 20:05

Non-governmental organisations have weighed in on basic education minister, Angie Motshekga’s controversial comment that “an educated man won’t rape”.

Shaheda Omar, clinical director of The Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children, has demanded that she apologise to the nation for her “worrying and alarming” statement...

