No ill-will between Wayde and me: coach ‘Tannie’ Botha after split
Coach Botha wishes her world record-breaking and Olympic gold-winning protégé Wayde van Niekerk all the best
24 February 2021 - 20:22
Celebrated athletics coach Tannie Ans Botha has opened up about her high-profile parting of ways with long-time protégé Wayde van Niekerk, insisting there was no bad blood between them.
Botha turned Van Niekerk from a 100m and 200m sprinter to the 400m‚ where he won the Olympic title at Rio 2016 in a 43.03 sec world record‚ as well as the 2015 and 2017 world titles...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.