No ill-will between Wayde and me: coach ‘Tannie’ Botha after split

Coach Botha wishes her world record-breaking and Olympic gold-winning protégé Wayde van Niekerk all the best

Celebrated athletics coach Tannie Ans Botha has opened up about her high-profile parting of ways with long-time protégé Wayde van Niekerk, insisting there was no bad blood between them.



Botha turned Van Niekerk from a 100m and 200m sprinter to the 400m‚ where he won the Olympic title at Rio 2016 in a 43.03 sec world record‚ as well as the 2015 and 2017 world titles...