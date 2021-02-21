General
Wayde van Niekerk's grail bid leads him to Noah
21 February 2021 - 00:00
Wayde van Niekerk's journey to train in the US could take a while because of Covid-19 regulations and SA's red-label status, his agent Peet van Zyl said yesterday morning.
The Olympic 400m champion announced on Friday that he had split from his long-time mentor Tannie Ans Botha to train under sprint coach Lance Brauman in Claremont, Florida...
