General

Wayde van Niekerk's grail bid leads him to Noah

Wayde van Niekerk's journey to train in the US could take a while because of Covid-19 regulations and SA's red-label status, his agent Peet van Zyl said yesterday morning.



The Olympic 400m champion announced on Friday that he had split from his long-time mentor Tannie Ans Botha to train under sprint coach Lance Brauman in Claremont, Florida...