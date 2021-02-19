Sport

Wayde van Niekerk leaves long-time coach Tannie Ans and heads to the US

David Isaacson Sports reporter
19 February 2021 - 17:22
Wayde van Niekerk during the launch of the Vitality Running World Cup at 1 Discovery Place on March 5 2020 in Johannesburg.
Wayde van Niekerk during the launch of the Vitality Running World Cup at 1 Discovery Place on March 5 2020 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Wayde van Niekerk has parted ways with long-time coach Tannie Ans Botha‚ announcing on Friday he would link up with a powerful training group in the US featuring 200m world champion Noah Lyles.

Botha turned Van Niekerk from a 100m and 200m sprinter to the 400m‚ where he won the Olympic title at Rio 2016 in a 43.03 sec world record‚ as well as the 2015 and 2017 world titles.

But Van Niekerk‚ who has yet to qualify for Tokyo 2020‚ hasn’t competed much since injuring his right knee playing touch rugby in late 2017.

Van Niekerk said in a statement on Friday he was linking up with sprints coach Lance Brauman in Claremont‚ Florida‚ where he will train alongside Lyles and Shaunae Miller-Uibo‚ the women’s Olympic 400m champion.

“I’ve spent most of my career under the guidance of Tannie Ans Botha at my home base in Bloemfontein and I can’t express the gratitude I have for everything she has done to help me to this point in my career‚” Van Niekerk said in the statement.

Olympics could cost SA an arm and a leg, or maybe just a toe

Covid-19 protocols contributed in pushing up SA's Olympic budget by more than 60%, with the cost to send a team to the Tokyo Games hitting R45m.
Sport
5 days ago

“As much as I have enjoyed my experience with Tannie Ans and her group‚ I am hoping to break my world record and to do that I need to ensure I am training alongside the world’s best sprinters.

“So I feel a temporary move to the US will be in my best interests for the immediate future. I look forward to working with my new coach and training partners‚ and I hope to continue carrying the SA flag with pride at international level.”

The statement said Van Niekerk would reassess his plans after the Tokyo Games.

READ MORE:

2021 Comrades Marathon cancelled‚ but virtual run to go ahead

The 2021 edition of the Comrades Marathon scheduled for June 13 has been cancelled‚ organisers announced on Wednesday.
Sport
1 week ago

‘Health and safety of competitors paramount’: Two Oceans cancelled again

Two Oceans Marathon organisers announced on Thursday they had cancelled their 2021 race set for April 3 because of concerns about the Covid-19 ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

SA runners can break 100-year relay drought at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Covid-19 might have delayed the Olympics for a year, but plans to hone SA's relay squads into medal-winning machines remain on track.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Itumeleng Khune’s declining standards a concern for Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin ... Soccer
  2. Gerrard 'let down' as Bongani Zungu caught among partying Rangers players ... Soccer
  3. Mngqithi's warning to Mahlambi: ‘Players must take responsibility’ Soccer
  4. Springboks captain Siya Kolisi joins the Sharks on a multi-year deal Rugby
  5. Kaizer Chiefs slump to third successive defeat as they crash to AmaZulu Soccer

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X