Wayde van Niekerk has parted ways with long-time coach Tannie Ans Botha‚ announcing on Friday he would link up with a powerful training group in the US featuring 200m world champion Noah Lyles.

Botha turned Van Niekerk from a 100m and 200m sprinter to the 400m‚ where he won the Olympic title at Rio 2016 in a 43.03 sec world record‚ as well as the 2015 and 2017 world titles.

But Van Niekerk‚ who has yet to qualify for Tokyo 2020‚ hasn’t competed much since injuring his right knee playing touch rugby in late 2017.