Blast from the past: Neymar the hat-trick hero as Brazil bulldoze Bafana 5-0

Today in SA sports history: March 5

1992 — SA take on the mighty West Indies for the first time, facing off in a World Cup match in Christchurch, New Zealand. Having lost to New Zealand and Sri Lanka in their previous two outings, expectations were not overly high against a side brimming with legends such as Desmond Haynes, Richie Richardson, Carl Hooper, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose and a young Brian Lara. SA were put into bat first and Peter Kirsten scored 56 to steer SA to 200/8. Then the SA bowlers turned West Indian as they dismissed their opponents for 136. Meyrick Pringle took 4/11 and Allan Donald 1/13 and Richard Snell 2/16...