DAVID ISAACSON | Abbott played a ‘big’ role in SA boxing’s golden era
Jimmy Abbott might not have fought for the SA heavyweight title, but he certainly coulda’ been a contender
23 March 2021 - 20:37
Colossal Jimmy Abbott, who died at the age of 61 on Sunday, won the Transvaal heavyweight title, but he never fought for the SA crown.
Undisputed as a prospect, Abbott knocked out Kallie Knoetze in the first round to claim the provincial mantle at the Ellis Park tennis stadium this month 41 years ago...
