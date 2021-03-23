DAVID ISAACSON | Abbott played a ‘big’ role in SA boxing’s golden era

Jimmy Abbott might not have fought for the SA heavyweight title, but he certainly coulda’ been a contender

Colossal Jimmy Abbott, who died at the age of 61 on Sunday, won the Transvaal heavyweight title, but he never fought for the SA crown.



Undisputed as a prospect, Abbott knocked out Kallie Knoetze in the first round to claim the provincial mantle at the Ellis Park tennis stadium this month 41 years ago...