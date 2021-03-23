Sport

DAVID ISAACSON | Abbott played a ‘big’ role in SA boxing’s golden era

Jimmy Abbott might not have fought for the SA heavyweight title, but he certainly coulda’ been a contender

David Isaacson Sports reporter
23 March 2021 - 20:37

Colossal Jimmy Abbott, who died at the age of 61 on Sunday, won the Transvaal heavyweight title, but he never fought for the SA crown.

Undisputed as a prospect, Abbott knocked out Kallie Knoetze in the first round to claim the provincial mantle at the Ellis Park tennis stadium this month 41 years ago...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Abbott played a ‘big’ role in SA boxing’s golden era Sport
  2. Brave British Lions set to hunt Springboks in SA Sport
  3. Farouk Khan: Why once-mighty Kaizer Chiefs have gone into decline Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Aussies, Bancroft bust for ball-tampering at Newlands Sport
  5. Blast from the past: LJ van Zyl strides to Commonwealth gold in Melbourne Sport

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...

Related articles

  1. Former South African heavyweight turned preacher Jimmy Abbott dies Sport
  2. OBITUARY | Jimmy Abbott didn’t always box clever, but he played hard Opinion & Analysis
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | In the Fick of it: how does SA’s new boxing champ rate among ... Sport
X