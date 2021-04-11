Sport

Aiden marks his territory in the T20 side with a cracking half-century

Proteas hope Aiden Markram is firing on all cylinders in second T20 meeting with Pakistan

11 April 2021 - 17:56

Stand-in Proteas captain Heinrich Klaasen was impressed with Aiden Markram’s performance after he scored his maiden T20 half-century in the four-wicket defeat to Pakistan at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series after the win in Johannesburg and Markram will need to replicate his form at the top of the batting order in the second T20 match, if the Proteas are to reel in the visitors when the two sides meet at the same venue on Monday afternoon...

