Cricket

Proteas suffer Temba Bavuma blow for T20s against Pakistan

09 April 2021 - 09:14
Temba Bavuma was injured while batting in the third and final ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.
Temba Bavuma was injured while batting in the third and final ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma will not lead the side in the four-match T20 series against Pakistan due to a grade one hamstring injury.

Cricket SA (CSA) also announced on Friday morning that wicketkeeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen will lead the largely inexperienced team in Bavuma’s absence.

The T20 matches start on Saturday at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and SA are desperate to win the series after they lost the ODIs 2-1 earlier in the week.

Bavuma suffered the injury while batting in the third and final ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday where the Proteas lost by 28 runs to lose the hard-fought series.

Proteas coach Boucher sweating on the fitness of key duo Bavuma and Van der Dussen

Proteas coach Mark Boucher is sweating on the fitness of limited overs captain Temba Bavuma and senior top order batsman Rassie van der Dussen before ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bavuma’s unavailability has added to SA’s problems as they have already lost first choice starters Quinton de Kock‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Anrich Nortje‚ Lungi Ngidi and David Miller to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It was also disclosed that top order batsman Reeza Hendricks has withdrawn from the series after the birth of his first child on Tuesday and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius is unavailable as he continues rehabilitation from a rib fracture.

Positive news is that top order batsman Rassie van der Dussen will continue treatment and monitoring of his grade one left quadriceps muscle strain while Aiden Markram‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Daryn Dupavillon and Wiaan Mulder have been retained from the ODI squad.

Proteas injury blow as Van der Dussen withdraws from final ODI against Pakistan

South Africa have suffered a blow to their batting line-up after it emerged that key top order batsman Rassie van der Dussen will not play in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Updated Proteas T20 squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain‚ wicket-keeper‚ Titans)‚ Bjorn Fortuin (Lions)‚ Aiden Markram (Titans)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Lions)‚ George Linde (Cobras)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)‚ Janneman Malan (Cobras)‚ Sisanda Magala (Lions)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Lions)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)‚ Lutho Sipamla (Lions)‚ Kyle Verreynne (Cobras)‚ Pite van Biljon (Knights)‚ Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins)‚ Migael Pretorius (Knights)‚ Lizaad Williams (Cobras)‚ Wihan Lubbe (Warriors).

LIAM DEL CARME | It’s becoming all too familiar after another series loss

The Proteas were in trouble long before Mark Boucher took over, but have they improved under him?
Sport
14 hours ago

Pakistan beat Proteas by 28 runs in Centurion to claim ODI series 2-1

Pakistan dished out an all-round performance to defeat South Africa by 28 runs in the final ODI at SuperSport Park and claim the series 2-1 on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Langeveldt lays out SA's strategy to win ODI series-decider against Pakistan

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has laid out the team’s strategy to win the third and final match of the ODI series against Pakistan in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa and that Chippa letter has Mzansi in its feels Soccer
  2. Robert Marawa after reading Chippa release on coach Eymael debacle: 'I passed ... Soccer
  3. Safa technical committee wants Pitso Mosimane for Bafana job Soccer
  4. Controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael set to be shown the door by Chippa ... Soccer
  5. Rulani Mokwena: 'If coach Pitso is really honest‚ I don’t think he wants to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA
From 'distracted' high school kid, to profitable clothing customiser in two ...
X