The SJN project, the first of its kind in SA, is the brainchild of former CSA independent director Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw‚ who chaired the transformation committee.

Speaking at the formal launch to announce the project last year‚ Kula-Ameyaw said the SJN project was a key step towards rectifying some of the wrongs of the past.

“This is not only significant for cricket but for the entire nation‚” she said last year.

“It is a national project, and we hope it will help those who have been hurt due to discrimination heal quicker.

“What this means to all of us‚ to those affected‚ is that CSA is heading in the right direction. It’s not enough just to talk‚ but action is required, and I think this is a step in that direction.

“It is also a sign that shows what may have been conceived as impossible can be considered as do-able. I want to believe that as the cricket community we have the ability to find common ground and deal with the pains of the past.”

Kula-Ameyaw resigned along with the rest of the Chris Nenzani-led CSA board in October.

The respected advocate was given a mandate to manage an independent complaints system that will look at the healing‚ restoration and uniting process of cricket players and fans‚ starting with former players.

Among his tasks will be to convene a national imbizo and provide assurance regarding the extent to which transformation programmes affect society.

Further responsibilities revealed during the announcement last year will include setting up The Restoration Fund – to deal with opportunities lost due to discrimination – and the implementation of the Diversity‚ Belonging and Inclusivity (Dibs) programme.