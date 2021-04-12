HIV-positive? KZN will treat you right, but beware of Limpopo

Quality of care is higher in clinics than hospitals and in rural health facilities compared with urban areas, research finds

If you are HIV-positive and on medication, you will probably fare better with treatment from a rural hospital or clinic, possibly somewhere in KwaZulu-Natal. But avoid poorer municipalities and Limpopo.



A new study by researchers from Wits University and Boston University in the US found that while access to HIV services has improved, the quality of care varies hugely and is a barrier to reducing mortality...