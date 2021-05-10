Sport

Boks to face Georgia in British Lions series warm-up

Meanwhile, Duhan van der Merwe joins small band of SA-born British Lions to tour his country of birth

10 May 2021 - 20:08 By Nick Said and Mark Gleeson

SA will play their first Test matches since lifting the World Cup in November 2019, when they host Georgia for two Tests in July as a warm-up for the British & Irish Lions series, a boost to new head coach Jacques Nienaber.

SA has been hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic among the world’s leading rugby nations, with limited domestic action and an idle national side since the start of the global crisis...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Langeveldt bags hat-trick to give SA last-gasp win Sport
  2. Boks to face Georgia in British Lions series warm-up Sport
  3. Premier League talking points: Chelsea gain psychological edge over City Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Naas the difference as Boks edge Cavaliers Sport
  5. Chelsea high on confidence after dramatic win over City: Tuchel Sport

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. British and Irish Lions skipper Jones a cut above Sport
  2. British & Irish Lions to contest a perpetual trophy for the first time when ... Rugby
  3. Siya Kolisi’s new autobiography to be released in September Rugby
X