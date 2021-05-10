Boks to face Georgia in British Lions series warm-up

Meanwhile, Duhan van der Merwe joins small band of SA-born British Lions to tour his country of birth

SA will play their first Test matches since lifting the World Cup in November 2019, when they host Georgia for two Tests in July as a warm-up for the British & Irish Lions series, a boost to new head coach Jacques Nienaber.



SA has been hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic among the world’s leading rugby nations, with limited domestic action and an idle national side since the start of the global crisis...