Premier League talking points: Chelsea gain psychological edge over City

Man United rue dropped points early in the season and Sam Allardyce is relegated for the first time as a manager

Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City made sure City’s title celebrations remained on hold, but perhaps more importantly sent out a message to Pep Guardiola’s side for the Champions League final and next season’s title race.



Surprisingly, Guardiola made wholesale changes to his side, when victory would have sealed a third title in five seasons...