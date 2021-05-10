Premier League talking points: Chelsea gain psychological edge over City
Man United rue dropped points early in the season and Sam Allardyce is relegated for the first time as a manager
10 May 2021 - 20:08
Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City made sure City’s title celebrations remained on hold, but perhaps more importantly sent out a message to Pep Guardiola’s side for the Champions League final and next season’s title race.
Surprisingly, Guardiola made wholesale changes to his side, when victory would have sealed a third title in five seasons...
