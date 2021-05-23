Sport

Blast from the past: Bill Rowan wins first of what grows into iconic Comrades

Today in SA sports history: May 24

David Isaacson Sports reporter
23 May 2021 - 17:48

Today in SA sports history: May 24

1921 — Bill Rowan wins the first edition of the Comrades Marathon, completing the course of Pietermaritzburg to Durban in 8 hrs 59 min. The race was staged on Empire Day, May 24, for the first 30 years. Arthur Newton won the first of his five titles in 1922, while Frances Hayward became the first female winner in 1923...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bill Rowan wins first of what grows into iconic Comrades Sport
  2. Broos leaves out captain Hlatshwayo for Uganda friendly Sport
  3. I know the official behind insults at stadium, says angry Mosimane Sport
  4. Blast from the past: And the Oscar goes to the Chalupsky brothers Sport
  5. Man City may already be champions but there’s still plenty to play for Sport

Latest Videos

Myeni: A tainted fairytale
Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: And the Oscar goes to the Chalupsky brothers Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Rahman rocks Sanders in Atlantic City Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Hobday’s putter lets him down, so he snaps it in half Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bulls break Sharks’ hearts with last-gasp try in final Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Oh boy, Mayende no match for Samson Sport
X