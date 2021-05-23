Blast from the past: Bill Rowan wins first of what grows into iconic Comrades
Today in SA sports history: May 24
23 May 2021 - 17:48
1921 — Bill Rowan wins the first edition of the Comrades Marathon, completing the course of Pietermaritzburg to Durban in 8 hrs 59 min. The race was staged on Empire Day, May 24, for the first 30 years. Arthur Newton won the first of his five titles in 1922, while Frances Hayward became the first female winner in 1923...
