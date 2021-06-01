PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | Hopefully SA Olympic contenders will go fourth and multiply

The SA Olympic team has a mix of medal targets, contenders and, history shows us, at least one painful fourth place

There are two historical facts about every official Olympic campaign undertaken by SA, dating back to the country’s first venture at London 1908.



By coincidence they are as true for the seven Games since readmission at Barcelona 1992 as they were for the 11 showpieces until Rome 1960...