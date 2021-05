Defending 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk is among those still needing to qualify for Tokyo‚ but Athletics SA (ASA) high performance manager Hezekiel Sepeng said the world record-holder was fit after an injury scare at the weekend.

Van Niekerk pulled up during the 200m at the Boston Games on Sunday‚ complaining of a tight right hip.

“All is well with Wayde van Niekerk‚” said Sepeng‚ pointing out that the injury was “not that serious”. Van Niekerk‚ who is training in the US with his new coach Lance Brauman‚ is expected to join his SA teammates at their regular training camp in Gemona‚ Italy‚ next month.

Sunette Viljoen‚ the women’s javelin silver medallist from Rio 2016‚ and 800m champion Caster Semenya‚ who is now doing the 5‚000m‚ are also yet to qualify for Tokyo.

Long-jump runner-up from 2016‚ Luvo Manyonga‚ is out of the picture after copping an automatic suspension for missing three doping tests in a 12-month period.

Moolman-Pasio‚ who ended 10th in the road race at Rio 2016 and 16th at London 2012‚ is confident for the Tokyo Games.

“I feel this being my third Olympics is what will give me the advantage to get a top result. I really want to go there and make my country proud.”

Moolman-Pasio‚ who will have only one support rider in Carla Oberholzer‚ has made the podium riding by herself in the past‚ like when she snatched the bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“I’m looking forward to riding alongside Carla ... I do know she will give of her best to support me‚” she said‚ adding that there was also consistency in the staff and team.

SA is also entering the Olympic track and BMX competitions.