First there was Os, then Beast, now here comes Ox for the Boks

Ox Nché happily bears the burden of the No.1 jersey that belonged to the two Bok legends and World Cup winners

You would be forgiven for thinking Ox Nché would be weighed down by the Springbok No.1 jersey.



The former BSc statistics student‚ however‚ is undaunted about wearing the number worn with such distinction by an “Os” and a “Beast” en route to Rugby World Cup titles for the Springboks‚ while being stuck on one Test cap for three years served more as thrust lever than anchor. He will finally double his number of Springbok caps against Georgia at Loftus Versfeld on Friday...