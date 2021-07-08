Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Empty stadiums: an eerie reminder of other dark times for SA rugby

The Georgia Test was not have been the first time the Boks have played without spectators and it won’t be the last

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
08 July 2021 - 20:07

Since it was officially opened in 1977, Loftus Versfeld has been one of Springbok rugby’s greatest allies.

A bastion, if not citadel for Afrikaner rugby, it has stood tall as one of the venues at which the Springboks can rely on fervent, bordering fanatical support from the stands...

