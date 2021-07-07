The Springboks’ second Test against Georgia has been cancelled because of Covid-19 infections in both camps.

The match was scheduled for Ellis Park on Friday night but‚ after a review by the medical advisory group (MAG) on Wednesday morning‚ it was confirmed that the risk of further infection made it impossible to continue with the match.

The Springbok playing and management group returned 12 positive tests for Covid-19 this week‚ while Georgia returned four.

“In the context of the loss of life and economic damage that Covid-19 and this third wave are wreaking‚ the cancellation of a rugby match is pretty trivial‚” said Jurie Roux‚ CEO of SA Rugby. “But it is still a major disappointment for the many stakeholders who have invested so much time‚ energy and resources into making these matches happen.