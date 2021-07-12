Sport

Italy basks in football glory, hopes it will help heal national wounds

Sunday’s Euro 2020 final victory means so much more to the Italian people than a football title

12 July 2021 - 21:26 By Crispian Balmer

After 18 months of pandemic hell, Italy revelled in football heaven on Monday, after its national team brought back the Euro cup for the first time since 1968 following victory over England in London.

Led by coach Roberto Mancini, the players landed shortly after dawn to find many fans were still celebrating in the early morning cool, with the smell of fireworks lingering in the streets and flags flapping out of car windows...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Player wins the claret jug for second and third time Sport
  2. Italy basks in football glory, hopes it will help heal national wounds Sport
  3. Lions coach Gatland poised to make decision on Alun Wyn Jones Sport
  4. Blast from the past: a first for the Boks at Carisbrook’s ‘House of Pain’ Sport
  5. SA resume training for Lions Test series after Covid outbreak Sport

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires

Related articles

  1. UK PM Johnson, Prince William condemn racist abuse of England soccer team Soccer
  2. Resilient Italy show ability to suffer as well as entertain Sport
  3. Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England Soccer