Italy basks in football glory, hopes it will help heal national wounds

Sunday’s Euro 2020 final victory means so much more to the Italian people than a football title

After 18 months of pandemic hell, Italy revelled in football heaven on Monday, after its national team brought back the Euro cup for the first time since 1968 following victory over England in London.



Led by coach Roberto Mancini, the players landed shortly after dawn to find many fans were still celebrating in the early morning cool, with the smell of fireworks lingering in the streets and flags flapping out of car windows...