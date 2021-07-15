Sport

The heat is on: underdog tag may suit Chiefs in Champs League final

Kaizer Chiefs settle down in Morocco before Champions League final showdown against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly

15 July 2021 - 19:14 By Marc Strydom

Kaizer Chiefs arrived from the midwinter freeze in Johannesburg to a hot and humid Casablanca‚ where their only focus is on winning the Caf Champions League final‚ said winger Happy Mashiane.

Chiefs‚ having never reached the group stage‚ may be the rank underdogs against nine-time and defending champions Al Ahly at Stade Mohamed V on Saturday‚ but that is perhaps the biggest advantage they have‚ and they are keyed up to maximise it...

