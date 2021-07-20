Lions must match Springbok power to stay in the game, says Biggar

Prop Tadhg Furlong itching to face bruising Boks in first Test

British and Irish Lions flyhalf Dan Biggar believes that unless his side front up to the physicality of world champion Springboks, the three-match Test series will be lost even before the first game kicks off in Cape Town on Saturday.



The Wales international said SA’s gameplan stems from winning the physical battle and if they get on the front foot they will be difficult to stop...