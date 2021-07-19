Rugby

Springboks face some teasing questions ahead of British & Irish Lions Test series

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
19 July 2021 - 14:11
The Springboks are determined to win the series against the Brith & Irish Lions.
The Springboks are determined to win the series against the Brith & Irish Lions.
Image: @Springboks/Twitter

The Springboks and British & Irish Lions head to Saturday's kickoff of the Test series with some teasing questions around their respective first choice captains‚ Siya Kolisi and Alun Wyn Jones.

Covid-19 and injury have played havoc in both squads in the build-up and while there is the tacit acknowledgment that neither side will be as well prepared as they desired to be‚ there is a race against time to get their best personnel on the Cape Town Stadium turf next weekend.

By normal Test match standards Kolisi and Jones will be considered short of a gallop in their preparation for one of international rugby's most physically demanding battles.

Kolisi‚ who returned a positive PCR test played in the warm-up Test against Georgia‚ will be subjected to return to play protocols but the odds on him being declared battle ready are lengthening.

Jones suffered what was thought to be a serious shoulder injury in the Lions' warm-up Test against Japan last month but has made a miraculous recovery to reclaim his place in the team last week.

As the game's most capped Test player‚ and a man of his stature‚ Jones was perhaps not required to jump through all the hoops to make his way back to the team and potentially the captain's armband.

If Jones' path was smoothed‚ Kolisi will face a far more testing time.

Whether Kolisi and Jones are deemed fit enough will of course have a ripple effect in selection.

Springboks ready for Lions test series, says star flyhalf Pollard

South Africa flyhalf Handre Pollard insisted his side will be ready for the British & Irish Lions test series, which starts on Saturday, despite ...
Sport
2 hours ago

When the Boks achieved Rugby World Cup (RWC) glory it was done without the concentrated efforts of a recognised fetcher.

There was however the collective understanding that pilfering was a numberless duty though it fell to Duane Vermeulen‚ Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi to be their most proactive crouched combatants.

Without the injured Vermeulen and potentially Mbonambi who is in the same boat as Kolisi‚ the Bok hierarchy have some big decisions to make this week. Marx may have to shoulder a huge burden on Saturday.

Vermeulen of course would have been in line for the captaincy should Kolisi be ruled out but that option is no longer available to the Boks.

Marco van Staden may be a near peerless pilferer in the domestic game but the Boks may favourably consider the high energy‚ lung-busting running ability of Kwagga Smith.

He too can play to the ball but his virtues are clearly established in the wider channels.

Jasper Wiese appears to be the player most likely to grab the No.8 jersey that had been occupied with so much distinction by Vermeulen.

The one-Test rookie will take on a massive responsibility if he is handed a start this weekend.

Though the reasons are now vastly different from what led its implementation at the RWC‚ the Boks may have to revert to their much talked about six/two split on the bench.

Back then they were playing to a strength‚ this time it may be rooted in ensuring survival upfront.

The versatile Frans Steyn's continued presence in Bok colours is perhaps inextricably linked to that option‚ though Damian Willemse now provides a sprightlier option.

The Lions will likely go into battle with a heavy accent on their forward prowess.

Instead of plugging holes‚ they have the luxury of considering how best to deploy their well-stocked forward resources.

Should he crack selection‚ as is likely to happen‚ Jones will bring much needed mongrel to the tourists' forward unit.

He should provide the perfect second row foil to the athletic ability of Maro Itolje.

That hard-edged aerobic theme is likely to continue in the back row where Courtney Lawes looks likely to get the nod. Competition there is stiff however, with Hamish Watson‚ Tom Curry‚ Sam Simmonds and Taulupe Faletau all in the Test starting frame.

It will be deeply reassuring for Gatland to bring whoever doesn't make the run-on team‚ off the bench.

Apart from Kolisi and Mbonambi the Boks are also sweating on the availability of Handré Pollard‚ Frans Malherbe‚ Ox Nche‚ while Willie le Roux looks likely to be declared fit.

In the build up at least its advantage Lions‚ but can they on Saturday make good on their position of promise?

As Bulls coach Jake White sagely noted after his team's not entirely surprising win over SA A: “I don’t think this performance‚ just like the Lions against SA A earlier this week‚ should be one that’s read too much into.”

MORE:

Historic coronavirus Lions tour takes toll on cash-strapped SA Rugby

The price of keeping those involved with the British & Irish Lions tour from the clutches of Covid-19 might result in further losses for SA Rugby.
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls stun shadow Bok SA 'A' at Cape Town Stadium

The shadow Springboks made way for squad members on the fringes and judging from this performance many will remain on the margins.
Sport
2 days ago

Jantjies leads SA ‘A’ that includes World Cup winners against the Bulls

The SA ‘A’ team will have a more fit-for-purpose look when they take on the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

British & Irish Lions vanquish the Stormers

They were slow out of the blocks but by the time the final whistle sounded at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday the British & Irish Lions had thoroughly ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA 'A'‚ or shadow Bok team‚ to play the Bulls

They have left it until the 11th hour but SA Rugby has confirmed SA A’s clash against the Bulls as part of a double-header at Cape Town Stadium on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Nienaber scratching his head ahead of the Springboks' opening Test against the British & Irish Lions

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber's selection options were significantly trimmed as his SA 'A' team suffered a mildly embarrassing 17-14 defeat to the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fans cringe at ‘awkward’ Mosimane & Motsepe Champions League final moment Soccer
  2. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  3. 'Who is it for?' Japan captain Maya Yoshida asks in call to lift fan ban Soccer
  4. Hlaudi Motsoeneng on SABC not televising Chiefs in Champions League final: ... Soccer
  5. Royal AM disciplinary hearing postponed Soccer

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’