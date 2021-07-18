Sport

Bok coach scratching his head ahead of opening Test against Lions

SA A team’s loss to the Bulls on Saturday, compounded by Covid absentees, has left the Bok selectors with a lot to ponder

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
18 July 2021 - 19:01

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber’s selection options were significantly trimmed as his SA A team suffered a mildly embarrassing 17-14 defeat to the Bulls on Saturday.

To be fair‚ the all-conquering Bulls are a tight-knit group under Jake White and it showed in the second half as they overturned a 14-0 deficit into victory...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: All Blacks blow Boks away at Loftus Sport
  2. Bok coach scratching his head ahead of opening Test against Lions Sport
  3. Bolt backs Fraser-Pryce to win third Olympic 100m crown Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bok prop Geffin nails five penalties to see off All Blacks Sport
  5. The heat is on: underdog tag may suit Chiefs in Champs League final Sport

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...

Related articles

  1. Bulls stun shadow Bok SA 'A' at Cape Town Stadium Rugby
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Bring it on: the jousting between the Boks and Lions has begun Sport
  3. Original tour captain Alun Wyn Jones given the all-clear to return to the ... Rugby
  4. Boks will be ready for Lions challenge no matter what, promises Rassie Sport