Bok coach scratching his head ahead of opening Test against Lions
SA A team’s loss to the Bulls on Saturday, compounded by Covid absentees, has left the Bok selectors with a lot to ponder
18 July 2021 - 19:01
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber’s selection options were significantly trimmed as his SA A team suffered a mildly embarrassing 17-14 defeat to the Bulls on Saturday.
To be fair‚ the all-conquering Bulls are a tight-knit group under Jake White and it showed in the second half as they overturned a 14-0 deficit into victory...
