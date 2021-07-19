Sport

Lions coaches close to finalising team for first Test after ‘robust’ debate

Some good news for the Springboks is that they have Covid trio back in training after isolation

19 July 2021 - 19:35 By Nick Said

The British and Irish Lions coaching staff held a “robust” selection meeting on Sunday, but defence coach Steve Tandy says there are a few decisions still to be made ahead of the first Test against the Springboks in Cape Town on Saturday.

With only flyhalf Finn Russell set to miss the series opener due to injury, head coach Warren Gatland has a near full-strength squad to choose from, and Tandy admitted there was fierce debate in a meeting that lasted more than an hour-and-a-half...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Prince, De Villiers pile on runs as Proteas beat England Sport
  2. Lions coaches close to finalising team for first Test after ‘robust’ debate Sport
  3. Agony for Oosthuizen after yet another near-miss Sport
  4. Blast from the past: All Blacks blow Boks away at Loftus Sport
  5. Bok coach scratching his head ahead of opening Test against Lions Sport

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’

Related articles

  1. Historic coronavirus Lions tour takes toll on cash-strapped SA Rugby Sport
  2. Bok coach scratching his head ahead of opening Test against Lions Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Bring it on: the jousting between the Boks and Lions has begun Sport