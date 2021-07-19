Lions coaches close to finalising team for first Test after ‘robust’ debate
Some good news for the Springboks is that they have Covid trio back in training after isolation
19 July 2021 - 19:35
The British and Irish Lions coaching staff held a “robust” selection meeting on Sunday, but defence coach Steve Tandy says there are a few decisions still to be made ahead of the first Test against the Springboks in Cape Town on Saturday.
With only flyhalf Finn Russell set to miss the series opener due to injury, head coach Warren Gatland has a near full-strength squad to choose from, and Tandy admitted there was fierce debate in a meeting that lasted more than an hour-and-a-half...
