DAVID ISAACSON | Has SA’s hurdling glory in been gooied into the history books?

For years SA had a host of top-notch 400m athletes, but this year in Tokyo it was all down to one man

Nearly 21 years ago I sat in the Olympic Stadium in Sydney and watched Llewellyn Herbert win the 400m hurdles bronze medal for SA.



Herbert, having won SA’s first world championships medal, a silver in 1997, was one of the stars of that team...