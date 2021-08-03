DAVID ISAACSON | Has SA’s hurdling glory in been gooied into the history books?
For years SA had a host of top-notch 400m athletes, but this year in Tokyo it was all down to one man
03 August 2021 - 19:58
Nearly 21 years ago I sat in the Olympic Stadium in Sydney and watched Llewellyn Herbert win the 400m hurdles bronze medal for SA.
Herbert, having won SA’s first world championships medal, a silver in 1997, was one of the stars of that team...
