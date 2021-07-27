Sport

DAVID ISAACSON | The point is to make waves, Sascoc, not hinder them

All the organisation does is cut, whether it’s costs or qualification pathways for athletes

David Isaacson Sports reporter
27 July 2021 - 19:18

Think about this. If the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and sport minister Nathi Mthethwa had got their way, Bianca Buitendag would not have been at the Tokyo games.

The unassuming 27-year-old surfer from George would never have stood on the Tokyo Olympic podium to receive the valuable silver medal she won on Tuesday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Ryk joins Roland on the podium at world champs Sport
  2. Gatland turns to veterans for second Test against Boks Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | The point is to make waves, Sascoc, not hinder them Sport
  4. Silver surfer Bianca Buitendag slays giants to reach Games podium Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Springboks tame Lions in ’68 series Sport

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | How one point was a hurdle too many for Van der Walt’s ... Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Olympics just doesn’t seem to swing it for highly-paid golfers Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | A vision for SA sport is all very well, but you need money and ... Sport
  4. Be a sport, sprint to Olympic pop-up museum for a hurdle into history News
  5. Sascoc on collision course with Cricket SA Sport