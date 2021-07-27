DAVID ISAACSON | The point is to make waves, Sascoc, not hinder them

All the organisation does is cut, whether it’s costs or qualification pathways for athletes

Think about this. If the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and sport minister Nathi Mthethwa had got their way, Bianca Buitendag would not have been at the Tokyo games.



The unassuming 27-year-old surfer from George would never have stood on the Tokyo Olympic podium to receive the valuable silver medal she won on Tuesday...